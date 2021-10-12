Tipperary’s Niall Connolly parts way with Treaty United senior women’s squad

Treaty United have confirmed today that they have parted ways with women’s senior manager Niall Connolly by mutual consent.

The Two Mile Borris native took over as manager in January of this year, replacing Dave Rooney in the role.

Treaty United have had a difficult season and currently sit bottom of the Women’s National League, with just two wins and three draws from 21 games.





In a statement, Club Chairman Conn Murray said “The Board of Treaty United would like to thank Niall and his management team for their professionalism and dedication throughout this season and we wish him all the very best for the future.”