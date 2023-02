Tipperary’s upcoming league game with Fermanagh has had a change of venue.

The game, which takes place on Sunday at 1pm, was originally fixed for Enniskillen.

However, the game will now take place at St. Joseph’s GAA, Ederney as Enniskillen’s pitch is undergoing repair works.





The game will be live here on Tipp FM with thanks to Treaty Electric, Sarsfield Street, Clonmel.