Tipperary’s National Football League game against Offaly confirmed for this Saturday

Tipperary’s National Football League game with Offaly will go ahead this weekend.

Following the passing of Offaly senior football manager and former Tipp manager Liam Kearns, the status of this weekend’s game was unknown.

However, following a meeting of the Offaly players last night, the game will take place as scheduled this Saturday evening in Semple Stadium.





The game has had a change of throw-in time, with the game now taking place at the earlier time of 2pm.

