Tipperary’s National Camogie League fixtures confirmed

Fixtures have been released for this year’s National Camogie League.

Denis Kelly will begin life as Tipperary senior camogie manager in Division 1A on February 18th.

That game is a home tie with Galway, which is followed by a trip to Dublin on February 25th.





The following weekend, Tipp welcome Cork on March 4th before meeting Clare at home on March 18th.

The final league game sees the Premier travel to All-Ireland champions Kilkenny on March 25th.

Tipperary senior team league fixtures:

Div 1A

18th February

Clare v Kilkenny

Cork v Dublin

Tipperary v Galway

25th February

Cork v Clare

Dublin v Tipp

Kilkenny v Galway

4th March

Galway v Clare

Dublin v Kilkenny

Tipperary v Cork

18th March

Galway v Dublin

Tipperary v Clare

Kilkenny v Cork

25th March

Kilkenny v Tipperary

Clare v Dublin

Cork v Galway

Tipperary Premier Junior team league fixtures:

Div 2B

25th February

Cork v Tipperary

Kilkenny v Galway

4th March

Galway v Wexford

Tipperary v Kilkenny

18th March

Cork v Galway

Wexford v Kilkenny

25th March

Kilkenny v Cork

Tipperary v Wexford

8th April

Galway v Tipperary

Wexford v Cork