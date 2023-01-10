Tipperary’s National Camogie League fixtures confirmed

Fixtures have been released for this year’s National Camogie League.
Denis Kelly will begin life as Tipperary senior camogie manager in Division 1A on February 18th.
That game is a home tie with Galway, which is followed by a trip to Dublin on February 25th.
The following weekend, Tipp welcome Cork on March 4th before meeting Clare at home on March 18th.
The final league game sees the Premier travel to All-Ireland champions Kilkenny on March 25th.
Tipperary senior team league fixtures:
Div 1A
18th February
Clare v Kilkenny
Cork v Dublin
Tipperary v Galway
25th February
Cork v Clare
Dublin v Tipp
Kilkenny v Galway
4th March
Galway v Clare
Dublin v Kilkenny
Tipperary v Cork
18th March
Galway v Dublin
Tipperary v Clare
Kilkenny v Cork
25th March
Kilkenny v Tipperary
Clare v Dublin
Cork v Galway
Tipperary Premier Junior team league fixtures:
Div 2B
25th February
Cork v Tipperary
Kilkenny v Galway
4th March
Galway v Wexford
Tipperary v Kilkenny
18th March
Cork v Galway
Wexford v Kilkenny
25th March
Kilkenny v Cork
Tipperary v Wexford
8th April
Galway v Tipperary
Wexford v Cork