Tipperary’s Murphy Crowe and Wall retain starting roles for trip to France

Two Tipperary women have been named to start for Ireland in the Women’s Six Nations this weekend.

Head coach Greg McWilliams has named his squad to take on France in Toulouse on Saturday afternoon.

After scoring a try last weekend, Tipp Town’s Amee Leigh Murphy Crowe retains her place on the wing.





Meanwhile, Fethard’s Dorothy Wall holds on to her number 6 jersey after playing the full 80 minutes against Wales.

Kick-off in Toulouse is on Saturday at 2.15pm.

Ireland squad to play France:

Player/Club/Province/Caps –

15. Eimear Considine (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster) 24

14. Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe (Railway Union RFC/Munster) 7

13. Eve Higgins (Railway Union RFC/Leinster) 7

12. Stacey Flood (Railway Union RFC/Leinster) 8

11. Lucy Mulhall (Wicklow RFC/Leinster) 2

10. Nicole Cronin (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster) 17

9. Aoibheann Reilly (Blackrock College RFC/Connacht) 1

1. Linda Djougang (ASM Romagnat Rugby/Leinster) 18

2. Neve Jones (Gloucester-Hartpury/Ulster) 7

3. Katie O’Dwyer (Railway Union RFC/Leinster) 6

4. Nichola Fryday (Exeter Chiefs/Connacht) (capt) 23

5. Sam Monaghan (Wasps/IQ Rugby) 6

6. Dorothy Wall (Blackrock College RFC/Munster) 11

7. Edel McMahon (Wasps/IQ Rugby) 15

8. Brittany Hogan (Old Belvedere RFC/Ulster) 8

Replacements:

16. Emma Hooban (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster) 9

17. Chloe Pearse (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster) 3

18. Christy Haney (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster) *

19. Anna McGann (Railway Union RFC/Connacht) 1

20. Hannah O’Connor (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster) 8

21. Kathryn Dane (Old Belvedere RFC/Ulster) 19

22. Enya Breen (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster) 10

23. Beibhinn Parsons (Blackrock College RFC/Connacht) 16