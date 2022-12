Ireland women’s team are through to the quarter-finals of the Dubai Sevens Series.

They’ve beaten Japan, Spain and Fiji to top Pool C and book a place in the last 8 tomorrow.

Tipperary’s Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe has been in try-scoring form, scoring one try in the 21-7 win over Spain.





The Tipp Town native went over the whitewash again in Ireland’s 31-24 win over Japan and once more in their 24-17 win over Fiji.

Ireland will play USA in Saturday’s quarter-final at 5.22am Irish time.