Tipperary’s Murphy Crowe lights up World Rugby Seven Series with 7 tries in 3 games

Tipperary’s Amee Leigh Murphy Crowe is on flying form for Ireland at the Womens Sevens Series in Canada.

The Tipp Town native has helped Ireland to the quarter-final stages with seven tries in three games.

Ireland progressed from their group by beating Japan and Brazil before losing their last group game against France.





Murphy Crowe scored a hat-trick against Japan and another hat-trick against Brazil whilst touching down another try against France.

Ireland take on USA in today’s quarter-final at 6.44pm Irish time.