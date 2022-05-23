Tipperary’s Murphy Crowe finishes as World Rugby Sevens Series top try scorer for 2022 season

Tipperary’s Amee Leigh Murphy Crowe has finished as top try scorer for the World Rugby Sevens Series.

The Tipp Town native secured her second ever scoring crown following the season finale in Toulouse over the weekend.

Murphy Crowe scored four tries over the weekend, bringing her total for the season to 36.





That tally was five better than Australia’s Charlotte Caslick who finished in second place.

The title is the second time Murphy Crowe has ended the season as top try scorer, following her 35 try season in 2019.