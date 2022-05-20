Tipperary’s Murphy Crowe eyes her second ever World Series top try-scorer award

Amee Leigh Murphy is back among the tries for the Ireland Womens 7’s team in France.

The Tipperary Town native scored one try in Ireland’s 31-12 win over England in their opening group game of the weekend.

Ireland play Brazil at 8.35pm later tonight before taking on the French at 10.20am tomorrow morning.





Murphy Crowe is currently the top scorer for the season and looks poised to earn her second ever World Series top try-scorer award.

She started the concluding weekend of the season on 32 tries, eight ahead of Australia’s Charlotte Caslick in second.