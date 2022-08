Tipperary’s Finn McGeever was in the pool this morning at the European Aquatic Championships.

The Ballina man was representing Ireland in the 200m freestyle event in Rome earlier on.

McGeever clocked a time of 1:51:32 seconds in his heat, which was the 36th fastest time of the heats.





This time wasn’t quick enough for the 21-year-old to qualify from the heats, ending his participation in the event.

However, Finn will be back in action on Monday morning in the men’s 200m butterfly event.