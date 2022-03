Tipperary’s Sharlene Mawdsley and her teammates set an Irish national indoor record this morning.

The Newport AC runner was part of the Irish Women’s 4x400m relay team who were competing at the World Indoor Championships in Belgrade.

Mawdsley, alongside Sophie Becker, Roisin Harrison and Phil Healy ran a time of 3:30:97 in their heat, setting a new national indoor record.





However, that time wasn’t enough to qualify for tonight’s World final, as Ireland missed out on qualification by .06 seconds.