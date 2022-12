Tipperary’s Lee Grace has signed a new contract with Shamrock Rovers.

The Carrick-on-Suir native is one of nine players confirmed by the club today to stay on for the 2023 season.

Grace, who is 30 years old, joined Rovers in the Summer of 2017, making 197 appearances.





In his time in Dublin, the centre-back has been a key figure in the Tallaght sides’ three Premier Division titles in a row