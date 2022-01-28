Tipperary’s Jake Flannery to make first Munster start tomorrow

Tipperary’s Jake Flannery has been named to make his first start for Munster this weekend.

The Bansha man lines out at outhalf for Saturday’s trip to Parma to play Zebre at 5pm.

In all, there’s 11 changes to the team which beat Wasps last weekend, but Cashel’s Diarmuid Barron retains his spot in the front row.





Elsewhere, Jean Kleyn will make his 100th appearance for Munster whilst Jack O’Donoghue captains the side.

Ben Healy does not feature in the matchday squad.

Munster XV: Matt Gallagher; Calvin Nash, Liam Coombes, Dan Goggin, Shane Daly; Jake Flannery, Neil Cronin; Jeremy Loughman, Diarmuid Barron, Keynan Knox; Jean Kleyn, Fineen Wycherley; Jack O’Donoghue (C), John Hodnett, Jack O’Sullivan.

Replacements: Scott Buckley, Josh Wycherley, Roman Salanoa, Thomas Ahern, Alex Kendellen, Paddy Patterson, Jack Crowley, Chris Farrell.