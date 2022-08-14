People across the Premier County are invited to enjoy the local events as part of National Heritage Week.

This celebration of culture started yesterday and will take place all over the country with a jam-packed schedule of free events until August 21st.

Tipperary’s history, art, heritage and biodiversity will be celebrated this year as part of National Heritage Week.





Just under 40 events will be taking place in Tipp with something on offer for everyone.

Thurles will see their Old School Community Centre and Mining Museum, Moyaliffe House and Gardens, and Cabragh Wetlands all offer a range of indoor and outdoor activities over the course of the week.

Clonmel’s library will be home to an extensive range of talks, workshops, storytimes, exhibitions and walking tours, as well as Clonmel’s Applefest, hosting a play project for children.

Nenagh will take participants back in time by delivering information on five historic and cultural premises in the town, as well as a visual presentation at John Hanly Woollen Mills Shop & Exhibition.

Ormond Castle will take centre stage in Carrick-on-Suir with tours and a special exhibition by the National Reptile Zoo.

All across the Premier County, events will be taking place that aim to bring communities, families, and organisations, together, and build awareness about the value of heritage and its conservation.

More information about events happening in your local area can be found on heritageweek.ie.