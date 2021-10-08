Tipperary’s Healy and Barron named to start for Munster

Tipperary duo Ben Healy and Diarmuid Barron have been named to start for Munster ahead of Sunday’s URC clash with Scarlets.

Nenagh’s Healy starts at out-half whilst Cashel’s Barron lines out in the front row for Johann Van Graan’s side.

Both men make their first starts of the season, following stints from the bench in both rounds one and two.





In all, the starting fifteen shows 11 changes from the side that beat the Stormers last weekend, with Jack O’Donoghue captaining the side.

Kick-off in Wales is at 2pm on Sunday.

Munster XV: Matt Gallagher; Calvin Nash, Liam Coombes, Dan Goggin, Shane Daly; Ben Healy, Neil Cronin; Jeremy Loughman, Diarmuid Barron, Stephen Archer; Thomas Ahern, Fineen Wycherley; Jack O’Donoghue (C), Chris Cloete, Jack O’Sullivan.

Replacements: Kevin O’Byrne, Josh Wycherley, John Ryan, RG Snyman, Alex Kendellen, Paddy Patterson, Jack Crowley, Jack Daly.