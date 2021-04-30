Tipperary’s Greatest Sporting Moment final is set

The final is set in the battle to find out Tipperary’s Greatest Sporting Moment.

The Munster Football Final of 2020 has beaten Sam Bennett’s green jersey success at last year’s Tour de France to earn a place in the final.

In the other semi-final, Rachael Blackmore’s success at this year’s Cheltenham defeated Nicky English’s kicked goal in the 1987 Munster Final to book a place in the final.





This means the final will see the 2020 Munster Football Final go up against Rachael Blackmore’s success at this year’s Cheltenham Festival.

Voting is now open on the Tipp FM website with thanks to your local Credit Union.

The winner will be announced on Tipp Today next Friday.