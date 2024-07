Tipperary’s Gleeson back in Ireland U20s squad for World Championship game against Georgia

Brian Gleeson has been named in the Ireland U20s squad for their upcoming World Rugby U20 Championship encounter.

The Tipperary man missed much of the second half of the season with Munster following an ankle injury suffered in the U20s Six Nations earlier this year

However, the Loughmore native has been named among the replacements for Ireland’s second game of the tournament.

Willie Faloon’s side face Georgia at 1pm Irish time on Thursday in Stellenbosch, South Africa.

Ireland Men’s U20s (v Georgia):

15. Ben O’Connor (UCC RFC/Munster)

14. Davy Colbert (Dublin University FC/Leinster)

13. Sam Berman (Terenure College RFC/Leinster)

12. Hugh Gavin (Galwegians RFC/Connacht)

11. Ruben Moloney (UCD RFC/Leinster)*

10. Sean Naughton (Galway Corinthians RFC/Connacht)

9. Oliver Coffey (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

1. Jacob Boyd (Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)

2. Stephen Smyth (Old Wesley RFC/Leinster)

3. Andrew Sparrow UCD RFC/Leinster)

4. James McKillop (Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)

5. Evan O’Connell (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)(capt)

6. Sean Edogbo (UCC RFC/Munster)

7. Max Flynn (Galway Corinthians RFC/Connacht)

8. Luke Murphy (Shannon RFC/Munster)

Replacements:

16. Mikey Yarr (Lansdowne FC/Leinster)*

17. Emmet Calvey (Shannon RFC/Munster)

18. Patreece Bell (Sale Sharks/IQ Rugby)

19. Alan Spicer (UCD RFC/Leinster)

20. Brian Gleeson (Garryowen FC/Munster)

21. Tadhg Brophy (Naas RFC/Leinster)

22. Jack Murphy (Clontarf FC/Leinster)

23. Finn Treacy (Galwegians RFC/Connacht).