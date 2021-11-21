Tipperary’s Cullinan to lead farmers protest in Dublin today

The Tipperary based IFA president Tim Cullinan will address a major protest rally by farmers in Dublin this afternoon.

The Save Irish Farming Convoy aims to highlight how the current Government is pursuing policies that the association says will decimate Ireland’s largest indigenous sector.

Toomevara based Cullinan will lead the convoy of tractors and machinery which will leave the Irish Farm Centre at 12.45 before heading along the Quays to Merrion Square where he will address the gathering.





The IFA took the decision to focus on machinery rather than a march by farmers given the current Covid situation.