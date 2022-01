Nenagh’s Barry Coffey has extended his stay in the SSE Airtricity League First Division.

The 20-year-old joined Cork City on loan from Celtic last Summer, where he went on to score five goals in twelve appearances along with picking up two club player of the month awards.

The Midfielder was expected to return to Celtic when the season ended last October but has extended his stay at Turners’ Cross.





The Tipp man will remain with Cork City until the Summer, returning to Celtic on June 9th, 2022.