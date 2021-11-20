Tipperary woman recognised with Excellence in Volunteering Award

A North Tipp woman who first started volunteering with the Lough Derg RNLI eleven years ago has been recognised with an Excellence in Volunteering Award.

Laura Clarke is a mother of two and also works part time in Guerin’s Pharmacy in Nenagh and she is really passionate about fundraising for the RNLI.

She told Tipp FM that it’s something that means a lot to her and it’s a great way to contribute to the good work the RNLI do.





“My father, the late Larry Crawford spent a lot of his summers in Portrush and Portstewart and as a child, we were brought there on holidays too.

“It’s a family memory of summers and that’s where it really stemmed from and then my father always had a strong support of the RNLI.

“They do save lives at sea and inland water and it’s a 24/7 search and rescue lifeboat service, so it’s good to be able to give back to the community and to an organisation that has a personal connection for me.”

Laura was presented with the award at the Lough Derg Yacht Club during the annual Christmas card, gift sale and coffee morning.

As well as a long family association with the lifeboats, Laura’s husband Caleb is Honourary Treasurer for both Lough Derg RNLI Lifeboat Station and the Fundraising Committee, and her brother-in-law, Peter Clarke, was volunteer helm with the station for fourteen years.

In commending Laura for the award, Jayne George, RNLI Director of Fundraising said;

“Your productive, innovative and reliable attitude has not only optimised our fundraising opportunities at local events but throughout the pandemic has raised more than €2,000 in Christmas card and gift sales alone.”

This is an extraordinary achievement, as the pandemic has meant that the charity, funded entirely by public donations and legacies, has been unable to fundraise in the usual ways.

Of Laura’s hard work throughout these difficult past two years, Jayne George said that Laura’s enthusiasm and dedication “embodies the RNLI core values of being courageous, trustworthy, selfless and dependable.”

Niamh McCutcheon, Chairperson of the Lough Derg RNLI Fundraising branch and member of the Irish Council of the RNLI said she was “delighted to see Laura’s commitment, dedication and significant efforts acknowledged with this award.”