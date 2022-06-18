Tipperary has welcomed a new Honorary Garda to their ranks.

Jack Abbott from Roscrea was given the honour earlier this month and at a special presentation received his full uniform from Inspector Eilish Myles, Garda Lorraine Fahy and Garda Janis Nolan.

This is all thanks to the Little Blue Heroes Charity which aims to help families in need from the local community who have children undergoing long-term medical treatment for serious illness.





He joins Honorary Gardai Joey Moss, Hayden Smith Kirwan, Shane Hearn, Grayson Reid and Holly Carroll and is looking forward to be out on the beat soon.