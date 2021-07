The venue and time for Tipperary’s All-Ireland senior hurling quarter-final against Waterford has been confirmed.

Liam Sheedy’s men will take to the field this Saturday in Pairc Uí Chaoimh at 1.30pm.

Current legal guidelines allow for 7,000 spectators to attend the game.





Meanwhile, Semple Stadium will host the meeting of Dublin and Cork in the other quarter-final at 7pm on Saturday evening.