The Tipperary Ladies Football team has been named ahead of tomorrow’s league game.

Peter Creedon has named the same starting fifteen that beat Westmeath last weekend to start tomorrow’s game at home to Cavan.

The Premier defeated Westmeath by two points last weekend, whilst Cavan come into the game off a nine point loss to Armagh.





Throw-in on Sunday is at 2pm in Fethard Town Park.