Tipperary U20 football team named ahead of Munster quarter-final

The Tipperary U20 football team has been named ahead of Monday night’s Munster quarter-final.

The game is the first for new manager Niall Fitzgerald as Tipp welcome Clare to Semple Stadium at 7pm on Monday.

Shane Ryan starts in goals with a full-back line of Jack O’Neill, Jack Nevin and Eoin O’Connell.





Ballina’s Charlie King is at centre back with Rory O’Dowd and Sean O’Meara on the wings whilst Joseph Lawrence and Eoin Craddock partner in midfield.

Declan Nee of Commercials wears number 11 with Micheál Lowry and Rory Collins on the wings whilst Cian Smith Evan Hawkins and Daithi Hogan line out in the full-forward line.

Full matchday squad is below: