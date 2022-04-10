Tipperary U20 football team named ahead of Munster quarter-final against Clare

The Tipperary Under 20 Football team has been named ahead of tomorrow’s Munster quarter-final.

Paddy Christie’s side travel to Miltown-Malbay to face Clare at 7pm on Monday evening.

Shane Ryan starts in goals and has a full-back line of Emmet Butler Tadgh Condon and Sean O’Meara.





Loughmore’s Ed Meagher is at centre-back and has Grangemockler duo Leon Kennedy and Sean Daly either side of him.

Ben Comerford and Eoin Murnane partner in midfield whilst Clonmel’s Cathal Deeley lines out at centre-forward with Eoin Craddock and Jamie Holloway on the wings.

The full-forward line consists Cian Smyth, Ryan Walsh and Darragh Brennan.

The winners of tomorrow’s game will earn a home semi-final with Kerry on April 18th.

Tipperary U20 squad to play Clare: