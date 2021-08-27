Tipperary team unchanged ahead of relegation final with Tyrone

Declan Carr has named his starting fifteen for tomorrow’s relegation final against Tyrone.
The team is unchanged from the side who were beaten by Kerry in the semi final and lines out as follows:
Lauren Fitzpatrick captains the team in goals, with Laura Nagle, Maria Curley and Emma Cronin in the full-back line.
Lucy Spillane is at centre back, with Elaine Kelly and Laura Dillon at either side of her.
Orla O’Dwyer starts in midfield alongside Aoibhe O’Shea.
The half-forward line sees Cliona O’Dwyer and Niamh Hayes at either side of Ava Fennessy whilst the full forward line is made up of Roisin Howard, Marie Creedon and Angela McGuigan.
Throw-in tomorrow is in Kinnegad, Co. Westmeath at 2pm.
Tipperary squad to play Tyrone:
1 Lauren Fitzpatrick Ballymacarbry
2 Laura Nagle Ardfinnan
3 Maria Curley Templemore
4 Emma Cronin Moyle Rovers
5 Elaine Kelly Cappawhite
6 Lucy Spillane Fethard
7 Laura Dillon Ardfinnan
8 Orla O’Dwyer Boherlahan
9 Aoibhe O’Shea Mullinahone
10 Cliona O’Dwyer Brian Borus
11 Ava Fennessy Clonmel Commercials
12 Niamh Hayes Fethard
13 Roisin Howard Cahir
14 Marie Creedon Thurles Sarsfields
15 Angela McGuigan Sliabh na mBan
16 Rachel Sweeney Holycross
17 Aine Delaney Templemore
18 Edith Carroll Galtee Rovers
19 Kate Davey Fethard
20 Roisin Daly Moyne Templetouy
21 Katie Cunningham Lattin Cullen
22 Emer McCarthy Galtee Rovers
23 Clodagh Horgan Boherlahan
24 Elaine Fitzpatrick Templemore
25 Ellen Moore Moyne Templetuohy
26 Aisling McCarthy Cahir
27 Enya Meagher Moycarkey Borris
28 Sarah English Ardfinnan
29 Clara English Ardfinnan
30 Carrie Davey Fethard