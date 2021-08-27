Tipperary team unchanged ahead of relegation final with Tyrone

Declan Carr has named his starting fifteen for tomorrow’s relegation final against Tyrone.

The team is unchanged from the side who were beaten by Kerry in the semi final and lines out as follows:

Lauren Fitzpatrick captains the team in goals, with Laura Nagle, Maria Curley and Emma Cronin in the full-back line.





Lucy Spillane is at centre back, with Elaine Kelly and Laura Dillon at either side of her.

Orla O’Dwyer starts in midfield alongside Aoibhe O’Shea.

The half-forward line sees Cliona O’Dwyer and Niamh Hayes at either side of Ava Fennessy whilst the full forward line is made up of Roisin Howard, Marie Creedon and Angela McGuigan.

Throw-in tomorrow is in Kinnegad, Co. Westmeath at 2pm.

Tipperary squad to play Tyrone:

1 Lauren Fitzpatrick Ballymacarbry

2 Laura Nagle Ardfinnan

3 Maria Curley Templemore

4 Emma Cronin Moyle Rovers

5 Elaine Kelly Cappawhite

6 Lucy Spillane Fethard

7 Laura Dillon Ardfinnan

8 Orla O’Dwyer Boherlahan

9 Aoibhe O’Shea Mullinahone

10 Cliona O’Dwyer Brian Borus

11 Ava Fennessy Clonmel Commercials

12 Niamh Hayes Fethard

13 Roisin Howard Cahir

14 Marie Creedon Thurles Sarsfields

15 Angela McGuigan Sliabh na mBan

16 Rachel Sweeney Holycross

17 Aine Delaney Templemore

18 Edith Carroll Galtee Rovers

19 Kate Davey Fethard

20 Roisin Daly Moyne Templetouy

21 Katie Cunningham Lattin Cullen

22 Emer McCarthy Galtee Rovers

23 Clodagh Horgan Boherlahan

24 Elaine Fitzpatrick Templemore

25 Ellen Moore Moyne Templetuohy

26 Aisling McCarthy Cahir

27 Enya Meagher Moycarkey Borris

28 Sarah English Ardfinnan

29 Clara English Ardfinnan

30 Carrie Davey Fethard