Tipperary team unchanged ahead of league encounter with Waterford

Declan Carr has named his team for Sunday’s National football league game with Waterford.

The starting fifteen show’s no personnel changes from the team that lost to Cork in the opening round.

Captain Aishling Moloney moves from wing forward to centre-forward whilst Marie Creedon moves into full-forward.





Former Tipperary captain Samantha Lambert is expecting a close battle on Sunday:

“They seem to always put it up against Tipp teams and the backbone of the team are from Ballymacarbry with the Walls and the McGraths.

“They are excellent players, very experienced and talented so they’ll have a lot of leaders on their team.

“Tipp will have a lot to bring and it’s always a tough close battle and it will be exciting to watch I’m sure.”

Throw-in is at 2pm in Clonmel on Sunday.

Tipperary (v Waterford): L Fitzpatrick; L Spillane, M Curley, E Cronin; R Daly, C Kennedy, E Kelly; A.R. Kennedy, E Fitzpatrick; E Carroll, A Moloney (capt.), E Morrissey; C O’Dwyer, M Creedon, A Delaney.

Waterford (v Tipperary): M Foran; M Dunford, L Mulcahy, R Casey; A Mullaney, K McGrath, M Wall (capt.); C McGrath, C Fennell; R Tobin, A Wall, K Hogan; E Fennell, M Delahunty, K Murray.