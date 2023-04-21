Tipperary team named to play Kerry in Munster semi-final

The Tipperary senior football team has been named ahead of tomorrow’s Munster semi-final against Kerry.

David Power has made three changes from the team that beat Waterford with Mark Russell, Teddy Doyle and Cathal Deely all coming in to start.

Killenaule’s Paudie Feehan misses out through injury whilst Sean O’Connor and Mikey O’Shea are among the substitutes.





Meanwhile, Kerry have named a strong team with 12 of last year’s All-Ireland winning team named to start tomorrow including David Clifford.

Throw-in is at 4pm on Saturday in Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney and we’ll have live commentary here on Tipp FM with thanks to John Kennedy Motors, Clonmel.

Tipperary team to play Kerry:

Kerry team to play Tipperary: