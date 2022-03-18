Tipperary team named for NHL clash with Antrim

The Tipperary team has been named ahead of Sunday’s National Hurling League clash with Antrim.

Brian Hogan regains the number one jersey and has a full-back line of Cathal Barrett, James Quigley and Craig Morga.

Ronan Maher captains the team at centre-back with Seamus Kennedy and Robert Bryne at either side whilst Dan McCormack and Barry Heffernan partner in midfield.





Noel McGrath starts at 11 with Conor Bowe and Michael Breen on the wings.

The full forward line is made up of Jason Forde, Mark Kehoe and John McGrath.

Throw-in on Sunday is at 1.45pm in Semple Stadium and we’ll have live commentary here on Tipp FM with thanks to O’Sullivan Insurance, Clonmel.

Tipperary squad to play Antrim: