Tipperary team named for All-Ireland quarter-final clash with Waterford

The Tipperary team has been named ahead of today’s All-Ireland quarter-final against Waterford.

Liam Sheedy has made one change from the team that started the Munster final, with Paddy Cadell replacing Seamus Kennedy in the half-back line.

The team lines out with Barry Hogan in goals, who is protected by a full-back line of Cathal Barrett, Paidi Maher and Barry Heffernan.





Brendan Maher is at centre back and has Paddy Cadell and Ronan Maher at either side of him.

Alan Flynn and Michael Breen start in midfield whilst Jason Forde, Noel McGrath and Dan McCormack are in the half-forward line.

Seamus Callanan captains the side with number 15 on his back with Jake Morris in the other corner and John ‘Bubbles’ O’Dwyer lines out at full forward.

Speaking on Across The Line last night, All-Ireland winning hurler and coach Declan Fanning says the Tipp team will need to channel the hurt of the Munster Final loss properly:

“Walking out of the stadium we were all hurt coming home. It probably wasn’t even the loss it was maybe to be so far ahead and to be pulled back and to be bet by five, we all felt that going home.

“They’re going to feel that more than any of us, than any supporter will and I suppose, they have to be very careful as in you want the cut and the trust and the drive but don’t let that effect proper hurling, we can’t just lorry ball left, right and centre either.”

We’ll be live here on Tipp FM from Cork for the 1.30 pm throw-in with thanks to Mulcahy Car Sales, Ardcroney, Nenagh and Sullivan Family Butchers Brooklands, Nenagh.

Tipperary squad to play Waterford: