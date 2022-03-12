Tipperary team named as Bill Mullaney’s side welcome Dublin to The Ragg

The Tipperary senior camogie team has been named ahead of today’s Division One league tie with Dublin.

Bill Mullaney has made two changes to the team that beat Offaly last time out, with Ciardha Maher and Casey Hennessy coming in to the starting fifteen.

The team lines out with Áine Slattery in goals with Julieanne Bourke, Sorcha Ryan and Sarah Delaney in the full-back line.





Courtney Ryan is at centre-back with Ciardha Maher and Karin Blair on the wings whilst Grace O’Brien and Caoimhe Maher partner in midfield.

The half-forward line consists of Caoimhe McCarthy, Roisin Howard and Jenny Grace whilst Clodagh McIntyre, Claire Hogan and Casey Hennessy make up the inside forward line.

Throw-in is at 2pm in The Ragg.

Meanwhile, the Tipperary junior camogie team are also in league action today.

In Division Two, they take on Waterford, with that game moved to Dungarvan at 2pm.