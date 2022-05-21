Tipperary team named ahead of Munster SHC clash with Cork

The Tipperary team has been named ahead of tomorrow’s Munster senior hurling championship game with Cork.

Barry Hogan starts in goals and has Cathal Barrett, Ronan Maher and Craig Morgan in the full-back line.

Seamus Kennedy is at centre-back whilst Dillon Quirke and Barry Heffernan are on the wings.





Conor Stakelum and Dan McCormack partner in midfield whilst Ger Browne, Noel McGrath and Michael Breen make up the half-forward line.

Jason Forde returns at corner forward and is joined in the full-forward line by Mark Kehoe and Jake Morris.

Throw-in is at 4pm tomorrow in Semple Stadium and we’ll have live commentary here on Tipp FM with thanks to Sparrow Insurance Group Nenagh, Thurles, Portlaoise and Dublin.

Tipperary squad to play Cork: