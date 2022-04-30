Tipperary team named ahead of Munster SFC quarter-final clash with Waterford

The Tipperary team has been named ahead of tonight’s Munster football quarter-final against Waterford.

David Power has named Michael O’Reilly in goals, with a full-back line of Shane O’Connell, Jimmy Feehan and Willie Eviston.

Colm O’Shaughnessy is at centre-back with Kevin Fahey and Robbie Kiely on the wings.





Conal and Jack Kennedy partner in midfield whilst the half-forward line consists of Bill Maher, Mikey O’Shea and Martin Kehoe.

Conor Sweeney captains the side from full-forward and has Teddy Doyle ad Sean O’Connor either side of him.

Ballina’s Steven O’Brien is named on the bench following his return from injury whilst Loughmore’s Liam McGrath makes his return to the panel with a spot on the bench.

Throw-in is at 7pm tonight in Fraher Field and we’ll have live commentary here on Tipp FM with thanks to Eco Solar Energy, Kilsheelan, Clonmel.

Tipperary squad to play Waterford: