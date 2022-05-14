Tipperary team named ahead of Munster football semi-final

The Tipperary team has been named ahead of tonight’s Munster football semi-final against Limerick.

David Power has made two changes from the team that beat Waterford with Sean O’Connell and Luke Boland coming in for the injured duo of Bill Maher and Kevin Fahey.

The team lines out with Michael O’Reily in goals with a full-back line of Shane O’Connell, Jimmy Feehan and Willie Eviston.





Colm O’Shaughnessy is at centre-back with Sean O’Connell and Jack Harney on the wings whilst Conal Kennedy and Martin Kehoe partner in midfield.

Jack Kennedy is a centre-forward with Luke Boland and Teddy Doyle on the wings whilst the full-forward line is a familiar one with Mikey O’Shea and Sean O’Connor either side of captain Conor Sweeney.

Steven O’Brien is among the substitutes, alongside Liam McGrath and Mark Russell.

Throw-in tonight is at 7pm in Semple Stadium and we’ll have live commentary here on Tipp FM with thanks to Casey Tiles and wooden floors and natural tile gallery, Cahir.

Tipperary squad to play Limerick: