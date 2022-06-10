Tipperary team named ahead of All-Ireland senior ladies football championship opener

The Tipperary ladies football team has been named ahead of tomorrow’s All-Ireland senior championship opener away to Mayo.

Peter Creedon has named Lauren Fitzpatrick in goals with a full-back line of Ellen Moore, captain Maria Curley and Emma Cronin.

Niamh Martin of Sliabh na mBan is at centre back with Lucy Spillane and Maureen Murphy on the wings.





Cliona O’Dwyer and Clara English partner in midfield whilst the half-back line consists of Nora Martin, Marie Creedon and Elaine Kelly.

Camogie panelist Casey Hennessy is at corner forward with Lorraine O’Shea and Emma Morrissey joining her in the full-forward line.

Throw-in tomorrow at MacHale Park is at 2pm.

Mayo (v Tipperary): A Tarpey; É Ronayne, D Caldwell, S Lally; C Needham, F McHale, K Sullivan (capt.); S Cafferky, S McCarney; A Geraghty, S Walsh, S Mulvihill; L Cafferky, T Needham, S Howley.

Tipperary (v Mayo): L Fitzpatrick; E Moore, M Curley (capt.), E Cronin; L Spillane, Niamh Martin, M Murphy; C O’Dwyer, C English; Nora Martin, M Creedon, E Kelly; C Hennessy, L O’Shea, E Morrissey.