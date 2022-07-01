Tipperary team named ahead of All-Ireland minor hurling final

The Tipperary minor hurling team has been named ahead of Sunday’s All-Ireland minor hurling final.

James Woodlock has made no changes to the team that beat Galway in the semi-final two weeks ago.

The team lines out with Eoin Horgan in goals with a full-back line of Chris O’Donnell, Aaron O’Halloran and Jack Quinlan.





Tadhg Sheehan is at centre-back with captain Sam O’Farrell and Jack O’Callaghan on the wings.

Ciarán Foley and Adam Daly partner in midfield whilst Joe Egan, Conor Martin and Cathal English make up the half-forward line.

Tom Delaney line out at full-firward with Damian Corbett and Paddy McCormack in the corners.

Throw-in on Sunday is at 1.30pm in Nowlan Park and we’ll live commentary here on Tipp FM with thanks to O’Sulliavn Insurances, Clonmel.

Tipperary squad for All-Ireland minor hurling final against Offaly:

