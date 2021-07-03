Tipperary team named ahead of Clare clash

The Tipperary team has been named ahead of tomorrow’s Munster hurling semi-final clash with Clare.

Barry Hogan starts in goals and is protected by a full-back line of Cathal Barrett, Padraic Maher and Barry Heffernan.

Seamus Kennedy is at centre back with Brendan and Ronan Maher either side of him.





Noel McGrath and Michael Breen are the midfield duo whilst Jason Forde, John McGrath and Dan McCormack make up the centre forward line.

Seamus Callanan captains the side from full forward and is joined alongside John Bubbles O’Dwyer and Jake Morris in the inside forward line.

Speaking on Across The Line on Tipp FM last night, All-Ireland winner James Barry said there are a lot of choices for Liam Sheedy to try and contain Clare marksman Tony Kelly:

“If Tony Kelly plays anywhere across the half-forward line there’s not going to be too much jigging around from a Tipp point of view.

“If he comes across Seamus or Ronan or Brendan, I think the three of those players are well able to match Tony man for man, it’s more so who picks him if he goes into the inside full forward line.

“Obviously Páidí probably matches up very well against Aron Shanagher so it’s a question mark then in relation to who picks up Tony, does Cathal Barrett follow him around or does Barry Heffernan follow him around?

“Both are equally adept to taking them on so that’s probably a decision we won’t know until they line out on the field on Sunday.”

We’ll have live commentary of that game here on Tipp FM, with thanks to Mulcahy Car Sales, Ardcroney, Nenagh and Sullivan Family Butchers, Brooklands, Nenagh.