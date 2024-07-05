Tipperary TD calls on Stephen Donnelly to ‘explain himself’ as commitment for Nenagh hospital won’t happen

A Tipperary TD is calling on Health minister Stephen Donnelly to explain himself.

In April of this year, Minister Donnelly made a commitment that Medical Assessment Units in Nenagh, Ennis and St. John’s would be open 24/7 by the final quarter of this year.

However, Labour TD Alan Kelly says he has been told by management in the HSE in the Mid West that this will now not happen.

Speaking to Tipp FM, Deputy Kelly is calling on Stephen Donnelly to explain why he set this ‘unrealistic target’:

“Minister Donnelly needs to explain to the people of Tipperary why he made a commitment that the medical assessment unit in Nenagh hospital would be open 24/7 by the end of the year.

“It has been confirmed to me by the HSE that this will not happen, that it wouldn’t be safe for it to happen because model 2 hospitals don’t have labs and they have recruitment issues.

“Their aim now is to have the assessment units opened until midnight but that’s not even guaranteed because they can’t be sure they will get the staffing.”