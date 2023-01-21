Tipperary TD accuses government of discrimination against rural dwellers

The government doesn’t care about people in provincial Ireland who own properties with defective blocks, according to the Rural Independent Group of TDs – which includes Tipperary’s Mattie McGrath.

The group are accusing the government of giving VIP treatment to property owners in Dublin and leaving those in the regions with bills to pay in order to fix their homes.

The comments come after it was announced this week that the remediation scheme for defective apartments in Dublin will be fully funded while mica property owners are facing the prospect of having to part-fund their own renovations.





Independent TD for Tipperary Mattie McGrath says the proliferation of ministers in Dublin is resulting in discrimination against rural dwellers with defective houses.

“We saw one constituency now have three ministers in Dublin. They just decided to give 100%, no holds barred, no questions, no exclusions, for these parties in Dublin.

“Its a blatant glaring anomaly and discrimination. People are sick and tired of this and won’t put up with it any longer.