Tipperary has taken in 533 Ukrainian refugees

Just over 33,000 Ukrainians arrived in Ireland up to last Sunday including 533 who are now based in Tipperary.

Figures from the CSO show women aged 20 and over, account for 48 per cent of arrivals to date, and individuals aged 0 to 19 made up 38 per cent.

The Central Statistics Office data is based on Ukrainian refugees availing of supports and services from the Department of Social Protection.





The Nenagh Local Electoral Area has 144 people who fled the war town country followed by 80 in the Thurles LEA, 79 in Cashel-Tipperary and 71 in Clonmel.

The Carrick-on-Suir area is now home to 58 Ukrainian refugees while the Cahir Local Electoral Area has 49. Roscrea-Templemore accounts for 46 of the total while just 5 have arrived in the Newport area.

Nationally the highest proportion of those arriving, just over 14,700, were categorised as ‘one parent with children’.

The local electoral area with the highest number of arrivals was North Inner City Dublin, with 1,156, followed by Ennistimon in County Clare with 1,118.