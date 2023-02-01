Tipperary supporters reminded about GAA’s policy for National League tickets

GAA supporters are being reminded of the GAA’s ticketing policy ahead of the weekend’s National League games.

For the National Leagues, tickets must be purchased online or in dedicated Centra or SuperValu stores as they can not be purchased at the grounds.

A number of supporters arrived at Semple Stadium last weekend for Tipperary vs Down with no ticket and were unable to buy one at the ground.





Tipperary GAA PRO Jonathan Cullen outlined the rules they are following from Croke Park:

“Basically, all tickets must be purchased before you arrive at the venue.

“There are a number of ways supporters can do that, they can go to the Tipperary GAA website and we have all the details on that.

“It’s on our social media as well all the different links.

“Alternatively you can go to the GAA, the main website (GAA.ie) and go on to their ticketing section where you’ll be able to go in and purchase your ticket for the games.

“If that’s not suitable, tickets are also available in dedicated SuperValu and Centra stores and there’s 14 of them across Tipperary who are selling match tickets as well.”

The Centra & SuperValu stores in Tipperary where tickets can be purchased is below: