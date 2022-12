Tipperary student included in Ireland underage rugby squad

A Tipperary student has been included in an Ireland underage rugby squad.

Jack Ryan from Rockwell College has been named on the Ireland U18 Clubs & Schools Squad.

The squad will gather at the IRFU’s High Performance Centre between the 28-30th December.





Ireland U18 Clubs & Schools Squad

Ambrose Bamber (Connacht/Sligo Grammar School/Sligo RFC)

Cian Brady (Connacht/Coláiste an Eachréidh/Monivea RFC)

Peter Burgess (Leinster/Tullow Community School/Tullow RFC)

Fionn Casserly (Munster/Crescent College Comprehensive)

Tom Coughlan (Munster/Presentation Brothers Cork)

Billy Corrigan (Leinster/Presentation College Bray)

Thomas Dougan (Ulster/Royal School Armagh)

Andrew Doyle (Leinster/Ardscoil Na Trionoide/Athy RFC)

Connor Fahy (Leinster/Good Counsel College/Wexford Wanderers RFC)

Tomas Farthing (Connacht/Coláiste Chroí Mhuire Galway/Corinthians RFC)

Harry Gleeson (Munster/Glenstal Abbey School)

Charlie Griffin (IQ Rugby/Harrow School)

Finian Murray (Connacht/Holy Rosary College/Monivea RFC)

Luke Ingle (Leinster/St Fintan’s High School/Suttonians RFC)

Todd Lawlor (Leinster/Newbridge College)

Clark Logan (Ulster/Coleraine Grammar School)

Tom McAllister (Ulster/Ballyclare High School)

Harry McKeown (Ulster/Sullivan Upper School)

Oisin Minogue (Munster/St Munchin’s College)

Charlie Molony (Leinster/Blackrock College)

Michael O’Donovan (Munster/Bantry Community College/Bantry Bay RFC)

Arann Platt (Connacht/Sligo Grammar School/Sligo RFC)

Sean Rohan (Connacht/CBS Roscommon/Buccaneers RFC)

Jack Ryan (Munster/Rockwell College)

Eoghan Smyth (Munster/Midleton College/Midleton RFC)

Johnny Scott (Ulster/Dromore High School)

Alex Usuanov (Leinster/Belvedere College SJ)

Bryan Walsh (Connacht/Colaiste Einde Galway/Corinthians RFC)

Adam Watchorn (Leinster/Kilkenny College)