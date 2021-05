A Tipperary student has been elected new President of the Irish Second-Level Students Union.

Sixth-year student at Presentation Secondary School in Clonmel, Emer Neville, was elected at the recent Annual Assembly and will take up the role officially in July.

The ISSU is the national representative body for second-level student councils, with over 500 schools affiliated to the union.





Emer says she wants to build on the growth of the union over the last two years as we face into a post-Covid era.