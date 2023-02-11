Tipperary set to get a new bio diversity officer

Tipperary is set to get a new bio diversity officer.

The local authority has had funding approved to assign someone to the role along with 10 other county councils nationwide.

Minister of State Malcolm Noonan says these experts are needed to engage with communities across Tipp and ensure that local heritage plans are being delivered.





There is the further aim of reversing and halting local biodiversity loss, and promote climate action.

The decision has been welcomed by a number of local representatives.