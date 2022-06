It’s a massive day for the Tipperary ladies football team today.

Peter Creedon’s side travel to Breffni Park to play Cavan in a must win encounter in the All-Ireland senior ladies football championship.

Both teams have lost their opening two games to Dublin and Mayo, meaning a win today is a must.





The loser of today’s game will finish bottom of the group and will face a relegation playoff whilst the winner today will secure senior football status for 2023.

Throw-in is at 2pm.