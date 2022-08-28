The Tipperary senior ladies football championship continues this evening.

Three games get underway at 7pm and see Cahir travelling to Moyle Rovers and Templemore at home to Aherlow.

The other game sees Galtee Rovers needing a win at home to Brian Borus to keep alive hopes of progression.





Ladies football analyst Tony Smith fancies Brain Borus to get their third win in as many games this evening:

“Galtee have difficulties I think in the sense that they don’t have the depth I think that other teams have at senior level.

“Brian Borus will have their three county players, obviously Cliona O’Dwyer, Laura Morrissey and Maureen Murphy and then of course they have that depth of experience.

“So I would expect that Brian Borus would beat Galtee Rovers on Sunday and then going in to the final weekend of matches, the big game is going to be Brian Borus versus Fethard and that really is going to determine who is first and second in that group.”