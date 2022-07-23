Tipperary senior hurling selectors to join Liam Cahill announced

Liam Cahill has announced his selectors to join him on the Tipperary senior hurling management team.

Padraic Maher will join Cahill as part of the backroom team.

The Thurles man retired from the game earlier this year on medical advice after winning three All-Ireland titles with the Premier.





Maher will be joined as a selector alongside Loughmore-Castleiney’s Declan Laffan.

Laffan managed the mid-Tipp side to county glory in 2013 and has won the past two county finals in Laois as manager of Clough Ballacolla.

The third selector added to the team is Clonoulty-Rossmore’s TJ Ryan who has worked with Cahill as selector at minor, under 20 and under 21 levels in the past.