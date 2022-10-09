Tipperary senior hurling finalists to be decided today

This year’s Tipperary senior hurling finalists will be decided today, with both semi-finals down for decision.

A double header in Semple Stadium gets underway at 2pm, with double dreamers Upperchurch-Drombane taking on Kilruane MacDonaghs.

Former Tipperary hurler Paddy Stapleton just about fancies the North side to win this one:





“It’s very hard to split them. I think Kilruane might be able to put it over the line this time, but it’s very hard to tell to be honest. They do have experience.

“I remember in ’19, we had a little bit more experience and it was kind of now or never for us. I think with Kilruane, there isn’t a huge pressure on them but, at the same time, it’s now or maybe never for this team. So, maybe I’d go with Kilruane. ”

Then at 3.45pm, it’s the clash of Drom-Inch and Kiladangan, as both clubs continue their quest for a second ever senior hurling crown.

Speaking on Across The Line, Paddy says if Kiladanagn bring their A game, they could have too much for Drom.

“I think if Kilagdangan come ready for road, and they have a good record against Drom in the last couple of years, but it’s a different Drom team, they’re more together.

“I think Drom are playing as a team more, but if Kiladangan get it together, they could win by a margin, you know, by 5,6 points. I’d probably go with Kiladangan, but that’s only on the basis that we’re going to see a higher temperature than we’ve seen from them in a long time. ”

We’ll have live commentary of both of today’s games here on Tipp FM with thanks to O’Sullivan Insurances, Clonmel.

The last two semi-final places in the county intermediate hurling championship will be decided today.

At 1pm in Clonmel Sportsfield, Golden-Kilfeacle take on last year’s Junior A champions Skeheenarinky whilst at the same time in Clonoulty, Moneygall play last year’s beaten finalists Kilsheelan-Kilcash.

There’s also three junior B county quarter-finals today.

At 11.30am in Templetuohy, Clerihan take on Lorrha then at 1pm in Cappawhite, Cahir are playing Portroe and then at 2pm in Holycross, Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams take on Thurles Sarsfields.