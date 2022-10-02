Tipperary senior football finalists to be decided today

The 2022 Tipperary senior football final lineup will be confirmed this afternoon.

A double header takes place in Littleton, with both semi-finals down for decision.

Up first at 1.30pm is the meeting of Clonmel Commercials and Moyle Rovers.





Tipperary football selector Tommy Toomey fancies Commercials to reach a fourth consecutive final however he has one worry:

“Moyle Rovers have come through an awful lot of tight matches this year.

“Commercials really haven’t been tested, all their games they have won by double scores and more.

“The last day out against Arravale Rovers, 21 points scored and only 1-02 conceded and you’re seeing them moving on as a nice machine but again, it’s that word around ‘test’.

“When questions will be asked of Commercials, I think that would be the worry for the Commercials management team.

“To date, Commercials have covered and did what they were supposed to do with all the teams they were up against.

“Moyle Rovers will definitely be a step up.”

Then at 3.15pm, we’ll have live commentary of the other semi-final which sees reigning champions Loughmore-Castleiney taking on Upperchurch-Drombane.

Loughmore’s defence of their hurling crown ended last week at the hand’s of Drom-Inch.

However, football analyst Anthony Shelly gives the defending champions the slightest of edges for today’s game:

“If Loughmore are to win this game they will need to make the pitch as big as possible and keep width in their game because the Upperchurch lads, they hunt in packs and apart from that they have some excellent footballers.

“I can’t call this one.

“They go in as slight favourites in my opinion Loughmore and maybe if they keep the width in the game, make the field as big as possible, they might just have the experience to get over the line but it’s a very tight call.”

Elsewhere today, two Junior A football county quarter-finals get underway this afternoon.

Kiladangan meet Clerihan in Holycross at 12 noon whilst at the same time in Dundrum, it’s Thurles Sarsfields against Solohead.