Tipperary senior camogie team named ahead of today’s do-or-die clash with Wexford

The Tipperary senior camogie team has been named ahead of today’s must win encounter with Wexford.

Bill Mullaney’s side travel to Enniscorthy for the 2pm throw-in knowing anything but a win will kill all hopes of progression to the knockout stages.

Clodagh Quirke makes her first start since recovering from an ACL injury, she replaces the injured Nicole Walsh.





The team lines out with Áine Slattery in goals with a full-back line of Julieanne Bourke, Clodagh Quirke and Eimear Loughman.

Mary Ryan makes the switch to wing back alongside Aoife McGrath and Mairead Eviston in the half-back line.

Sisters Ciardha and Caoimhe Maher partner in midfield whilst Niamh Treacy, Grace O’Brien and Ereena Fryday make up the half-forward line.

Cáit Devane is at full-forward with Eimear McGrath and Clodagh McIntyre in the corners.

The Premier currently sit fifth in their group and will need to win today to keep alive hopes of progression to the knockout stages.

Tipp have yet to score a goal in this campaign, only averaging 11 points in their first three games and coach Denis Kelly says it’s something they have been working on:

“We’re not scoring enough and I think the last few games have proved that.

“While our backs are keeping the score pretty well down, we’re just not putting enough scores on the board.

“We have been working on that since and working on taking the right options at the right time.

“Hopefully that will bear fruit in Enniscorthy.”

Tipperary squad to play Wexford: